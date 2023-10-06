Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $138.80 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.