Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Lessened by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,969 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Neogen from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Trading Down 1.4 %

Neogen stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.76.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Neogen

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

Further Reading

