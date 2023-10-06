Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 30,309 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $79,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 15,470.4% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total value of $898,146.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $156.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a 200 day moving average of $155.37. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $113.94 and a twelve month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.42%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

