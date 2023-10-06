Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,175,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.46.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.79 on Friday, reaching $456.55. 57,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,188. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.35. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $15,409,864.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,236,206.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $15,409,864.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,602 shares in the company, valued at $545,236,206.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $1,972,981.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 184,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,354,239.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,637 shares of company stock worth $42,841,149. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.