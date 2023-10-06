QV Investors Inc. Decreases Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $9,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 172.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi boosted its position in Boston Beer by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Beer Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:SAM traded down $8.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.19. 11,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,453. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $368.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.13. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $296.27 and a 52-week high of $422.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $297.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.92.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,269. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel A. Calagione III sold 12,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.76, for a total transaction of $4,667,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,050 shares in the company, valued at $29,682,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

