QV Investors Inc. Sells 3,220 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

QV Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Bank OZK worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 235.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.33. 145,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.92. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a net margin of 35.47% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Articles

