Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Lowered by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after buying an additional 142,563 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after buying an additional 1,072,018 shares during the period. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.64.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,017,393. The company has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.58. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group



Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

