QV Investors Inc. Cuts Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $1,527,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at $53,608,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,593 shares of company stock valued at $15,462,659 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $445.03. The company had a trading volume of 67,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $448.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $1.42. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 9.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCK. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $452.33.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

