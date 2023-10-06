QV Investors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John C. Watts sold 224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $46,509.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,480.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,200. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.62. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $209.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.77 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CW. StockNews.com started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.