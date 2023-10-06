QV Investors Inc. Raises Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

QV Investors Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in NV5 Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 71.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NV5 Global

In other NV5 Global news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $333,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVEE traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,849. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.30 and a 1 year high of $154.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $222.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.67.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

