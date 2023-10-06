Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 10,273 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises about 3.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.79. The stock had a trading volume of 28,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,310. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $297.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $280.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.81.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

