Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 63,860 iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 4.2% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 153,882 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after acquiring an additional 93,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

ILCG stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. 107,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,235. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.42.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

