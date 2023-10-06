Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to C$168.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$171.00 to C$168.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.81 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CNI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.76. The company had a trading volume of 88,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,565. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.27. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

