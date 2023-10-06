Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.8% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,133,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.43. 1,726,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,092,262. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.81. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $72.34 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

