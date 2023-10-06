Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

Diversified Royalty Stock Performance

DIV remained flat at C$2.56 during trading on Friday. 58,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,211. The company has a market cap of C$366.41 million, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.52. Diversified Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$2.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.01. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.1792912 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.30 to C$3.20 in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

