Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $72.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Approximately 760,799 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,666 shares.The stock last traded at $62.05 and had previously closed at $62.38.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $104.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.85.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,032 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,860.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318,853 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,488,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,041,000 after buying an additional 1,588,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,561,000 after buying an additional 702,556 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,146,000 after acquiring an additional 651,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,236,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,347,000 after acquiring an additional 573,957 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.84.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,709.33% and a negative return on equity of 79.37%. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.85 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

