RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Raised to $105.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet raised RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPM International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

NYSE:RPM opened at $98.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $78.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.63.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in RPM International by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

