Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on ALNY. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $265.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.20.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $178.26. The stock had a trading volume of 28,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,954. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.05. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $167.40 and a fifty-two week high of $242.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 3,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total value of $643,226.85. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,511 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,769.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 4,057 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $753,993.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,544,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,347. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALNY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,703,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,880,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,152,000 after purchasing an additional 651,054 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,074,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,221,000 after purchasing an additional 353,538 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 464,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,754,000 after buying an additional 238,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.