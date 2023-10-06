RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.16 and a 200-day moving average of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $107.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,817,848.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RPM International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 233,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,039,000 after buying an additional 19,318 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in RPM International by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in RPM International by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RPM shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

