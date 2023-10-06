Oil-Dri Co. of America (ODC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 on November 24th

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Oil-Dri Co. of America has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:ODC opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $465.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $69.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Oil-Dri Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2,143.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

Featured Stories

