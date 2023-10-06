Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $117.75 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,724,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232,268 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 1.9% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $117,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 133.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $356,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,594,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $4,347,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $356,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,594,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,500 shares of company stock worth $6,127,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.6 %

BKR stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.16. The company had a trading volume of 427,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,837,683. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.98. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $21.88 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

