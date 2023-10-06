Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after buying an additional 7,638 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 0.4 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 109,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,720. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

