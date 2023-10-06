Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $69 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,828 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.18% of MSCI worth $68,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 3.1% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Stock Down 0.3 %

MSCI traded down $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.70. 18,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,169. The company’s 50-day moving average is $532.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $509.26. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.00 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on MSCI from $620.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,158,333.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total value of $1,000,602.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

