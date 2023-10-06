Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $66.12 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,145,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,214 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 102,614.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. 5,876,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,493,844. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $101.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

