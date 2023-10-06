Homestead Advisers Corp Sells 151 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Homestead Advisers Corp decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $148.01. 8,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,730. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.28 and a 12 month high of $202.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

