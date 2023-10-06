Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $73,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Novartis by 3.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 750.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 252.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.49. 304,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,831,415. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.24 and a 52 week high of $105.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $204.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

