Homestead Advisers Corp Increases Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Homestead Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 760,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.5% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $95,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after buying an additional 266,154 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Fiserv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $112.97. 3,170,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

