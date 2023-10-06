Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $71.76 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,003 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $71,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

EL traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.29. 98,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.93. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

