Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Cuts Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,638 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $94,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 892.9% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded down $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.75. 138,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,993,245. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $2,890,542.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,612.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.65.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

