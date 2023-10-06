Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 28,298 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,298 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 4.16% of Impinj worth $99,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Impinj by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,848,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,972,000 after buying an additional 111,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Impinj by 13.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,251,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 153,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Impinj by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Impinj by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares during the period.

Get Impinj alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $57,659.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $57,659.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,159,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,294,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 674,101 shares of company stock worth $40,527,175 and have sold 14,382 shares worth $963,395. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PI. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Impinj

Impinj Trading Down 0.4 %

PI traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 12,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -91.18 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $144.90.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.