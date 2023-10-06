9,608 Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Acquired by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Axon Enterprise accounts for approximately 2.0% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON traded down $1.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.64. 44,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,200. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.53 million. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 356,489 shares in the company, valued at $70,003,744.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total value of $110,452.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $5,831,992.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 356,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003,744.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.73.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

