Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after purchasing an additional 598,395,639 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,166,000 after buying an additional 30,551,322 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,348,771,000 after buying an additional 235,494 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after buying an additional 3,578,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,109,000 after acquiring an additional 268,602 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.89. 3,498,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,988,770. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

