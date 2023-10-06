Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $134.65. The stock had a trading volume of 519,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,082. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.51.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.