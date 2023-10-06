Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 2,022 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the first quarter worth about $644,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDIV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.62. 12,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,509. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $694.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

