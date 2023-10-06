Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VT stock remained flat at $92.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 641,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,655. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.93.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.