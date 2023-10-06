12,484 Shares in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Purchased by Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,052,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,635,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 5,531,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,419,000 after buying an additional 349,883 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,730,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,091,000 after buying an additional 392,033 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 69,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.26.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.