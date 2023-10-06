Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Purchases New Stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. owned 0.12% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 167.2% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,826. The company has a market cap of $473.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.31. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $35.78.

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

