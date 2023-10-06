Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Invests $98,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.82. 8,153,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,046,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.