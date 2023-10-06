Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New $90,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 15.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 909,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 121,952 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.1% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 234.2% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 6,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.42.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.88. 602,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,225. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.12%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

