Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Makes New $125,000 Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,110,000 after acquiring an additional 579,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 30.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $516,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,953 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,168,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,144,000 after acquiring an additional 351,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after buying an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total transaction of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. 2,485,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,975,327. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $49.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.32.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.