Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. Takes $133,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $184.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,278,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576,525. The stock has a market cap of $111.20 billion, a PE ratio of -24.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.51 and a 200-day moving average of $211.95. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $243.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BA

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.