Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,517,806 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 228,518 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.12% of CVS Health worth $104,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LifePro Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.7 %

CVS Health stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.23. 118,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. The company has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

