Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $107,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $370.38. 30,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,212. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $266.22 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.00. The stock has a market cap of $180.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total transaction of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,747,059.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 target price on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $420.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

