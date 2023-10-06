Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,036,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698,737 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 65.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,582,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,402,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,138,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL opened at $24.99 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.18.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

