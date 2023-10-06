Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 175,264 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,863,891 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175,264 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Shell worth $112,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. 324,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,716,803. The company has a market cap of $214.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $49.72 and a 52-week high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SHEL

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.