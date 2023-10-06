Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Raises Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Get Vanguard Utilities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $120.33 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $118.96 and a 52-week high of $160.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.