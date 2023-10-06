Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Decreases Stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,159 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.75. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

