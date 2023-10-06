Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 115,770 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 115,770 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of Walt Disney worth $152,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,260,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $202,257,000 after purchasing an additional 249,384 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.4% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,146 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.0 %

DIS stock opened at $80.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

