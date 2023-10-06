Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 95 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $180.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average of $195.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.22 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

