Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,985 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 0.7% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Mastercard worth $198,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA opened at $394.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $372.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $418.60.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.37%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total transaction of $49,243,124.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,916,200,851.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 424,779 shares of company stock worth $168,609,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.